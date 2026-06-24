FIFA fans turn to MARTA for Haiti vs. Morocco match: "And it was only like 10 minutes"

World Cup fans arrived quickly for Wednesday's Haiti vs. Morocco match—and so did the traffic.

Around Mercedes-Benz Stadium, major roads filled up with fans, rideshares, road closures, and match-day gridlock. For many, MARTA proved to be the easier way in.

CBS News Atlanta spoke with several Haiti fans attending the game who are staying an hour away in Kingston. They said they chose MARTA after researching the traffic situation.

"The parking was free. You walk for free, which was quite surprising coming from New York," said Samuel Petit-Homme. "And it was only like ten minutes."

For regular MARTA riders, the experience felt different during the World Cup.

"I usually try to stay away at nighttime. It's so, so dangerous—not a lot of police presence," said Herman Thomas. "Even though I have seen police presence for the World Cup, which is what we should be seeing way more often."

Thomas, who works near Centennial Olympic Park, told us his commute has felt more comfortable lately. But he wonders why this level of safety can't be the norm.

"They definitely designated resources so it doesn't give an international stain to Atlanta, but on a normal day, it's scary," he said.

Tonight, the train might be the best way to beat traffic.

According to TomTom's Traffic Tracker, traffic for Monday's match peaked at 3 p.m., with another surge after the game ended.

Transportation officials are encouraging fans to use MARTA for the match. Motorists are advised to avoid Northside Dr., Marietta St., Centennial Olympic Park Dr., and Ted Turner Dr. tonight.