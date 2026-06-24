How to watch Haiti vs. Morocco today: TV channel, streaming and kickoff time

The 2026 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday night in Atlanta as Morocco takes on Haiti in the final Group C match at Atlanta Stadium.

Morocco enters the match in strong position to advance to the knockout stage after defeating Scotland and earning a draw against Brazil. A win or draw against Haiti would keep Morocco's hopes of advancing alive, and the team could still finish atop the group depending on the outcome of Brazil's match against Scotland.

For Haiti, Wednesday's game marks the end of its World Cup journey. Haiti has lost its first two group-stage matches and has already been eliminated from advancing. Still, the match offers one final opportunity for the Caribbean nation to make an impact on the tournament stage.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 19: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde #10 of Haiti during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C football match between Brazil and Haiti at Philadelphia Stadium on June 19, 2026 in Philadelphia, PA, United States. Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Morocco and Haiti last met in an international friendly in 2023, when Morocco earned a 2-1 victory. Haiti is appearing in just its second World Cup after previously qualifying in 1974.

How to watch Morocco vs. Haiti

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Wednesday, June 24 Kickoff: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV (English): FS1

FS1 TV (Spanish): Peacock (Telemundo)

Peacock (Telemundo) Streaming: Fubo, FOX One, FOX Sports app and website

FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta

What: FIFA Fan Festival™ Atlanta

Where: Centennial Olympic Park

Time: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Haiti Fan March

Time: 3 p.m.

Path: Cleopas R. Johnson Park to Entrance B﻿

Morocco Fan March

Time: 3 p.m.

Path: Founder's Green (South Downtown) to Gate 4

Expected starting lineups

Morocco (4-2-3-1): Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

Haiti (4-4-2): Placide; Arcus, Adé, Delcroix, Expérience; Deedson, Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence; Isidor, Pierrot.

Morocco's run to the semifinals in the 2022 World Cup made history, and the Atlas Lions are looking to continue their momentum in 2026. With advancement still within reach, Morocco enters the final group-stage match knowing every point matters.

Haiti, meanwhile, is searching for a positive finish after losses to Scotland and Brazil. While advancement is no longer possible, the team will look to close out its tournament with a strong performance against one of Africa's top national teams.

Wednesday's match is the final Group C contest for both teams and could help determine the final standings before the knockout rounds begin.