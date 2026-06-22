FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta adds extra day for fans to support Team USA

Atlanta soccer fans will have another opportunity to cheer on the U.S. Men's National Team during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Organizers announced that FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta will add an extra operating day on Thursday, June 25, as the squad wraps up group-stage play against Türkiye.

The festival will be open from 6 p.m. until midnight at Centennial Olympic Park.

According to organizers, the additional day was added after strong turnout throughout the tournament.

"The response from fans has exceeded all expectations, and we wanted to create another opportunity for Atlanta to come together and support Team USA," said Joe Bocherer, chief commercial officer for the Georgia World Congress Center Authority.

Bocherer said more than 250,000 people have already attended FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta since it opened.

"The energy, passion, and pride we've seen from fans throughout the tournament has been remarkable," he said. "Adding this additional festival day is our way of celebrating that support and giving fans one more chance to be part of this unforgettable FIFA World Cup experience."

Organizers said the added day also reflects growing excitement surrounding the U.S. Men's National Team, which has already secured a spot in the knockout stage after opening the tournament with back-to-back victories.

Since opening, fans from around the world have gathered to watch matches, enjoy live entertainment, experience cultural programming, and celebrate soccer in downtown Atlanta.

The festival, located near Atlanta Stadium, offers free access to live match broadcasts, entertainment, food, cultural experiences and interactive fan activities.

Organizers are encouraging fans to arrive early and plan ahead, as large crowds are expected for Team USA's match.