Atlanta's free FIFA Fan Festival opens at Centennial Olympic Park with live music, watch parties and more

Atlanta's official FIFA Fan Festival kicks off June 11 at Centennial Olympic Park, giving fans a free way to experience the World Cup without a match ticket.

The opening day event runs from noon to 6 p.m. and will feature an official opening ceremony, live entertainment and a watch party for the tournament's first match.

Program highlights include Summer Walker, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Universoul Circus and DJ Rasta Root, according to Atlanta FIFA World Cup 2026 organizers.

The Fan Festival will feature live match viewing, entertainment, games and fan activities throughout the tournament. Admission is free, but registration is required.

Atlanta is set to host eight World Cup matches, including a semifinal, with about 300,000 fans expected to attend.

Centennial Olympic Park will serve as Atlanta's official Fan Festival site, giving local fans and visitors a central place to gather during the tournament.

Who's performing at FIFA Fan Fest in Atlanta?