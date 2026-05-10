Fiery overnight crashes shut down lanes on I-85 in DeKalb County, police say

Multiple overnight crashes shut down lanes on Interstate 85 North in DeKalb County early Saturday morning, according to investigators.

DeKalb County Police said officers responded around 1:19 a.m. to a reported collision on I-85 North near Shallowford Road. Preliminary findings suggest a box truck rear-ended a pickup truck.

Investigators said minutes after that crash, a second collision happened when an SUV and a tanker truck struck the original crash scene.

DeKalb County Police are investigating the first collision, while the second crash is being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to the Georgia State Patrol for additional details, including whether there were any injuries or fatalities, and is awaiting an update.

The investigation remains ongoing.