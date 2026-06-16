Fiery crash involving tractor-trailer closes lanes on I-285 near Glenwood Road

A crash involving four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, led to a fire and delays for rush-hour commuters on Interstate 285 near Glenwood Road early Tuesday morning. Officials say everyone involved has been accounted for and only minor injuries were reported, according to DeKalb Fire Rescue.

The wreck was reported around 6:30 a.m. and initially raised concerns that someone may have been trapped. However, crews later confirmed all occupants were safely accounted for.

Firefighters say the biggest challenge on scene was putting out the tractor-trailer fire, especially because the contents of the trailer were not immediately known and water supply in the area was limited. Fire crews had to shuttle water to the scene to keep up with suppression efforts.

The fire has since been extinguished. After further inspection, officials determined the trailer was carrying cardboard boxes.

CBS News Atlanta

Crews are still on scene working to fully extinguish any remaining hot spots and conducting what fire officials call "overhaul" operations to make sure the fire does not reignite.

All southbound lanes were closed as emergency crews responded to the scene and worked to extinguish the fire.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect significant delays. Suggested alternate routes include Interstate 75/85 or Memorial Drive to Interstate 20.

Firefighters are also offloading the trailer to get full access to its contents and confirm everything is completely out, according to DeKalb Fire Rescue.