Field of Flags marks 25 years since 9/11 at Kennesaw Mountain

At the foot of Kennesaw Mountain, 2,977 American flags now stand as a reminder that every person killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks had a life and a story.

People of all ages joined first responders and community groups to plant the flags at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Each flag represents one person killed in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

"It's the feeling of giving back," said Ernie Wagoner, president of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta. "Just look at the crowd we have here. We've got firemen, policemen. They just want to give back."

The Kiwanis Club of Marietta first organized the Field of Flags in 2002. This year's display is its sixth installation, according to the city of Marietta. The memorial is displayed every five years.

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Wagoner said more than 1,200 people signed up to help this year, with additional volunteers arriving without registering.

"It brings the community together," Wagoner said.

For Melissa Tanner, volunteering was also an opportunity to teach her grandchildren about those who died and the first responders who risked their lives to save others.

"I brought my grandchildren with me, and I wanted them to remember," Tanner said. "I don't want it to be sad. I want it to be a remembrance of those who gave their lives."

Roger Ball said the tribute offers younger generations a chance to understand the country's history and learn from it.

"The main thing is understand your history," Ball said. "Learn from it. How can we move forward and not let what happened to us happen again?"

For Ball, planting the flags also brought together people who may not have otherwise met.

"Anytime you have an opportunity like this to participate in an event where you are recognizing milestone events in America, it's also unifying," Ball said.

The Field of Flags will remain on display through Sept. 19, according to the Kiwanis Club of Marietta.