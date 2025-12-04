LIHEAP funding delays force Georgia agencies to postpone services

Georgia's winter heating assistance program officially opened Monday, but widespread delays in federal funding mean many local agencies still do not have the money they need to help residents — leaving thousands of seniors and families in limbo as temperatures drop.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, typically begins the first workday of December for seniors and medically homebound residents, with all other eligible households able to apply in early January. This year's LIHEAP heating program, run by the Georgia Department of Human Services, opened Dec. 1, 2025. State officials are urging residents to check with their local Community Action Agency for the accurate opening date in their county.

The delays are tied to the federal government shutdown earlier this fall. Approximately $3.6 billion in LIHEAP funding has been released to states and tribes, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. That money is typically disbursed in early November.

"This release of LIHEAP funding is essential and long overdue," NEADA Executive Director Mark Wolfe said in a statement. "Families can finally begin receiving the support they need to keep the heat on as winter begins."

The program provides direct payments to home energy suppliers on behalf of Georgia homeowners and renters.

Local CAAs distribute funds on a first-come, first-served basis until the money runs out. To qualify, a family's income must be at or below 60% of the state median income, $34,549 for a one-person home and $77,071 for a five-person household.

Applicants must contact their local CAA and provide their most recent heating bill, Social Security numbers, proof of citizenship, 30 days of income verification for each adult, and verification of Social Security or unemployment benefits if applicable.

Ellen Brown, director of communications for the Georgia Department of Human Services, confirmed that this year's funding arrived at the end of November.

"We received funds from our federal partners at the end of November and are working with our Community Action Agency partners through the process as quickly as possible," Brown said. "We recognize how important this program is to vulnerable Georgians and are working expeditiously."

"We don't have the money yet"

Some of the largest service areas in the state still have no funding in their accounts, despite opening appointment lines to avoid confusing seniors who are accustomed to the Dec. 1 schedule.

Dr. Howard Grant, CEO of the Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority, told CBS News Atlanta the agency is overwhelmed but unable to distribute a single dollar until the state releases the money.

"We do not have the money yet. We are waiting for the state to send the money down to us," Grant said. "We can't pay utilities until we receive the money."

Even without funds on hand, the agency began taking appointments on Dec. 1 to honor established expectations for seniors.

Grant said FACAA is allotted 4,500 appointment slots, split between seniors and residents under 65. When appointment lines opened at 11 a.m., the agency booked 2,000 appointments in 50 minutes.

The remaining 500 senior slots will open at 11 a.m. on Dec. 8. Another 2,000 slots for the general population will open on Jan. 2.

But the demand, and the desperation, is overwhelming.

"They're ringing our doorbells, knocking down the doors, and calling because they're used to one thing," Grant said. "So many seniors depend on this assistance. I get emotional having to say 'we currently don't have the resources to help you.' But it's coming."

Grant said the agency is prepared to ramp up quickly once funding arrives, but hiring staff remains on hold because LIHEAP dollars pay for those positions.

"We've interviewed, but everyone is waiting until we get funds in our account," he said. "We haven't experienced delays to this degree. This has been somewhat of a rougher period than other challenges that we may have."

He said the agency served more than 14,000 residents last year across all programs, with LIHEAP making up the majority.

"What we want to do is advocate the services that we have been providing for over 33 years," Grant said. "We're not one of those nonprofits that have just popped up. We are operating with empathy and patience."

FACAA is now reaching out to local municipalities for external funding that could help cover energy bills until federal dollars arrive.

LIHEAP delays across Georgia

Several CAAs across the state are also postponing their LIHEAP openings because they still do not have funds:

Partnership for Community Action, Inc., which serves DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties, said seniors and medically homebound residents with a disconnection cannot schedule appointments until Jan. 2, 2026.

Clayton County Community Services Authority, serving Clayton, Fayette, and Henry counties, will begin serving seniors on Jan. 5, 2026, and the general public on Feb. 2, 2026.

Enrichment Services Program, Inc., serving eight west Georgia counties, said senior appointments open Jan. 5, with general population scheduling on Feb. 2, 2026. Its online scheduler will open Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.

Community Action for Improvement, Inc. said it is also awaiting confirmed funding and expects senior applications to begin Jan. 2, 2026, with general applications in February 2026, depending on when money arrives.

A spokesperson for North Georgia Community Action, which serves Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens, Walker, and Whitfield counties, said, "Typically, the program opens on Nov. 1st, but the opening of this service program for this year had to be delayed until Dec. 1st. Our organization has started the process of taking applications for energy assistance, and we anticipate having the program funds to disperse to utility vendors for qualified applicants by Jan. 2."

Because each CAA receives its money separately, readiness varies. Residents should monitor their local agency's website closely and apply as soon as appointment lines open. Funding is limited and distributed until depleted.