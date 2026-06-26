FBI searching for potential Georgia victims of man charged with child pornography

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Atlanta Field Office is looking for possible victims of a man recently charged with child pornography.

Investigators believe the man targeted underage boys in multiple Georgia counties between February 2024 and March 2026.

According to the FBI, the suspect committed violations in public restrooms at parks and grocery stores as well as high school athletic fields.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect or what led to the charges.

The FBI has named five locations across Georgia where possible incidents may have occurred:

Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville between Feb. 24, 2024, and March 20, 2026

Rabbit Hill Park in Dacula on May 21, 2025, and October 17, 2025

The Butler's Crossing Publix grocery store in Watkinsville between Aug. 4, 2025, and Feb. 20, 2026

Mill Creek High School in Hoschton on Feb. 5, 2026

The Kroger on Old Pendergrass Road in Jefferson on Sept. 19, 2025

If you were possibly victimized by the man or have information that could help with the investigation, the FBI is asking you to complete a form﻿. The agency says all identities of victims will remain confidential.