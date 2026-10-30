FBI joins search for Georgia 16-year-old girl who has been missing for over a week

The FBI has joined the search for a 16-year-old Georgia girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Authorities are hoping someone can help them find 16-year-old Amy Grace Robertson.

According to the Alma Police Department, Robertson was reported missing from a home off of Floyd Street on the night of Oct. 21 by her guardian.

Amy Grace Robertson has been missing since Oct. 21, officials say. Alma Police Department

The police department said its officers and deputies searched the nearby woods and couldn't find Robertson. Multiple leads have turned out to be dead ends.

The teen is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a weight of around 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and black sweatpants with multiple patterns on them.

If you have any information that could help with the search, call Inv. Sergeant Z. Sarro with the Alma-Bacon County Crime Suppression Unit at 912-632-8751 or the Bacon County Sheriff's Office.