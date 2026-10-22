FBI continues investigation into Atlanta ICE headquarters arson attempt: "Serious risk to the community"

The FBI and local law enforcement agencies are continuing to search for a person accused of trying to set U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in downtown Atlanta on fire.

The federal agency is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the unidentified male suspect.

According to Assistant Special Agent in Charge Shawn Matthews, the incident happened around 8:14 p.m. on Tuesday at the location on 180 Ted Turner Drive SW.

Matthews said the man attempted to light either an improvised molotov cocktail or incendiary device and threw it at the building before fleeing the scene.

The FBI shared photos of a possible suspect a day after the alleged attempted arson. FBI Atlanta

The device caused minimal damage, but Matthews said an act like the one in the incident "creates a serious risk to the community" that "could have endangered a lot of human life."

Investigators believe the man fled southbound on Ted Turner Drive and passed at least a few people on the sidewalk. Matthews said they are hoping anyone who was in the area at the time or knows the man from security photos shared by the agency will come forward.

The agent did not speculate on the motivations behind the alleged attack or whether it was a targeted act.

The FBI is pursuing any leads and tips they receive in connection with the incident and has sent evidence from the scene to its laboratory in Quantico.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-225-5324 or their local FBI office.