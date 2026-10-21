Atlanta police, FBI investigate reports of object thrown at downtown ICE building

The FBI is investigating reports that a device designed to start a fire was thrown at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 20, according to FBI Atlanta. The agency said personnel and evidence technicians were at the site collecting evidence.

CBS News Atlanta

"There is no known threat to public safety at this time," the FBI said in a statement.

Atlanta police confirmed officers responded to reports of an object being thrown at 180 Ted Turner Drive SW. No injuries or active fire were reported, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. The FBI said no further details were available.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to ICE for more information. We will update this story when we hear back.