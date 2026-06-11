Fani Willis warns Atlanta seniors about World Cup scams at elder abuse prevention event

With the FIFA World Cup now underway in Atlanta, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is sounding the alarm about a wave of scams targeting seniors.

Willis co-sponsored a free elder abuse prevention and education event Thursday morning at the Harriett G. Darnell Senior Multipurpose Facility in Atlanta, bringing together law enforcement partners to help seniors and their families recognize and avoid fraud.

"Our seniors are the best of us," Willis said at the event. "They are the people that are going to try to help us, and sometimes, because they don't like conflict and they have that foundation, it makes them a good target."

Willis said fraudsters targeting seniors have remained stubbornly persistent even as other crimes have declined. Among the most common schemes, she said, are phone calls threatening arrest unless payment is made immediately, and calls falsely claiming money was wrongly deposited into a senior's bank account that must be returned right away.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks at an elder abuse prevention event in Atlanta, warning seniors about scams tied to the FIFA World Cup. CBS News Atlanta

"Our seniors have not been in trouble their entire life. They're law-abiding citizens. It puts them into a panic," Willis said.

But she also used the event to issue a new warning tied specifically to the World Cup. Willis said a scam seen in New York involves someone approaching a person claiming to have been robbed, left only with foreign currency they cannot use, and asking to exchange it for cash. The currency, Willis warned, turns out to be counterfeit.

"If somebody approaches you and they are saying they need to exchange money and that they are in this dire state — understand you want to help, but we would advise that the help you do is walk away from them first," Willis said. "Call the police and say there's somebody here in distress. If it's a real situation, the police will be there to help."

To help seniors pause before falling victim, Willis shared an acronym she called "SAFE" — Stop, Assess the situation, reach out to a Family member or Friend, and Exit the situation.

"There aren't any emergencies where you have to react right then and there," Willis said. "If you take that moment, you usually can think through the situation and realize something about this is not right."

Willis said the event was part of a broader, year-round effort by her office to protect older adults from financial, physical, mental and emotional abuse.