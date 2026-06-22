Family remembers Peabo Bryson as loving father, mentor ahead of Atlanta celebration of life

As family and friends gather in Atlanta to celebrate the life of music legend Peabo Bryson, his loved ones say the Grammy-winning artist's greatest legacy extends far beyond the stage.

The two-time Grammy winner died June 2 at the age of 75. A private celebration of life is being held Monday in Atlanta, the city Bryson called home for decades.

To millions of fans, Bryson was the voice behind timeless hits including "A Whole New World," "Beauty and the Beast," "Tonight, I Celebrate My Love," and "Can You Stop the Rain." His career spanned six decades and earned him two Grammy Awards, cementing his place as one of R&B's most recognizable voices.

But ahead of Monday's service, Bryson's family says the man they knew at home is the one they will remember most.

"Peabo off the stage was a kind, gentle, quiet, calm, loving, giving, honest friend to everyone he met," said his wife, Tanya Bryson. "He was and is a beautiful soul, and he touched everyone in a very personal way."

Tanya said her husband was known for helping others through difficult moments and often served as a trusted source of advice for family, friends, and even strangers.

"He was everyone's counselor," she said. "If you had a problem or something going on in your life, he would come with a perspective that no one else had thought of."

His daughter, Linda Bryson-Thigpen, says her father helped shape the person she became.

After moving from New York to Atlanta as a teenager to live with him, she says Bryson guided her through some of life's most important lessons.

"He pretty much just made me the person that I am today because I just believe that's what he was put here to do, just to teach and love," she said.

Bryson-Thigpen said losing a parent is a grief that never fades, regardless of age.

"I know it's hard for children when they lose their parent, but I just didn't realize it doesn't matter how old you are," she said.

As family members gather in Atlanta ahead of the service, Tanya reflected on the void left behind.

"It's a strange thing because my house is full of family right now. It feels empty," she said. "The hard part is his presence. He would walk into a room, and you didn't have to hear him, but you felt his presence."

For Bryson's youngest son, Kittrick, some of his favorite memories happened alongside his father on stage.

"My favorite memory with him was that time on his last performance when I got to perform Michael Jackson with him," Kittrick said. "Because it was my first time ever performing live on stage."

When asked what his father meant to him, the 8-year-old didn't hesitate.

"He meant the whole world to me."

The family says Bryson's generosity extended beyond those closest to him.

Family members of late Grammy-winning singer Peabo Bryson speak about his life, legacy and impact ahead of a private celebration of life in Atlanta on Monday. Bryson died June 2 at age 75. CBS News Atlanta

According to Tanya, he often stopped to talk with strangers, offered advice to people in need and regularly gave to those less fortunate.

"If he saw anyone on the street and he had cash in his pocket, he'd just hand it to them," she said. "Your job is to give. That's it."

They also shared a side of Bryson many fans never saw. The singer loved cooking, reading, shopping and spending time with family. Tanya said he was such a talented cook that friends often joked he should open his own restaurant.

Despite a career filled with awards and accolades, his family says fame was never what mattered most to him.

"The fame and the fortune, that wasn't his thing," Tanya said. "It was how he connected with people."

As Atlanta says goodbye to one of its most celebrated voices, Bryson's family hopes people remember the message that defined both his life and his music.

"Continue to love one another," Tanya said. "Strive for love in everything you do. Let it be about love."

For his family, that legacy lives on not just through the songs he recorded, but through the lessons he taught, the lives he touched and the love he shared with those around him.

A private celebration of life is being held Monday in Atlanta. Family members say a livestream of the service will be available for fans and supporters who wish to honor Bryson's life and legacy from afar.

Watch Peabo Bryson's Celebration of Life here.