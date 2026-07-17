Family of missing 25-year-old Malik Polk seeks answers as Carroll County investigation continues

Nearly two months after 25-year-old Malik Polk disappeared, his family continues searching for answers while investigators say the case remains active.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Polk was last seen after a homeowner on Shiloh Church Road called 911 to report a man trying to open the back door of the home.

Deputies said they found Polk's vehicle nearby, still running with a flat tire, but were unable to locate him after he ran into a wooded area. Polk was reported missing in Coweta County the following day, before Carroll County became the lead agency because his last known location was in Carroll County.

Polk's mother, Sharita Hampton, said her family recently met with investigators and reviewed search maps and dash camera video showing Polk driving before he disappeared.

While she said the meeting answered some questions, it did not answer the one that matters most. "Where is Malik?" Hampton said.

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Investigators say they've searched more than 300 acres using drones, bloodhounds, Georgia Search and Rescue teams and cadaver dogs. Search crews also covered nearly 20 miles of the Chattahoochee River using side-scan sonar. Maj. Craig Dodson said detectives continue to review digital evidence while waiting for additional information to be returned.

"We continue to work the digital aspect of this and still have stuff pending that may help us," Dodson said.

Dodson also said investigators came to believe Polk may have been experiencing a mental health episode when he arrived on Shiloh Church Road. He said that the assessment provided additional context for detectives, but it is only one part of the ongoing investigation.

Hampton describes her son as intelligent, compassionate and full of life. She said Polk could build computers from scratch, loved making people laugh and was a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

"I do my best not to be so emotional going through this, but it is hard not to," Hampton said. "Behind closed doors, this hurts." The Sheriff's Office says detectives continue following leads and asking anyone with information to come forward.

Hampton said her family remains hopeful someone knows something that could bring Malik home. "Help us find Malik," she said. "Give me some type of peace. The not knowing is what's killing me."

Investigators don't suspect foul play. Anyone with information about Malik Polk's disappearance is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-830-5916.