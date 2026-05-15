Falcons reveal 2026 regular season schedule

The Atlanta Falcons 2026 regular season schedule has been released, and it arrives alongside a fun visual featuring new president of football Matt Ryan, new general manager Ian Cunningham, head coach Kevin Stefanski, star players Drake London and Bijan Robinson, among others.

The team recreated several classic ESPN SportsCenter commercials, and there's even a cameo by CBS News Atlanta's own Sam Crenshaw.

The Falcons will start the season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers before playing their division rivals, the Carolina Panthers, in Week 2. They'll face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain, on November 8, and will end the season with three division matchups against the Buccaneers, Saints, and Panthers.

This year's team will look to improve upon last season's 8-9 record and a third-place finish in the NFC South Division.

Check out the complete Washington Commanders 2024 schedule below:

Week 1 - September 13, 2026

at Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2 - September 20, 2026

Carolina Panthers

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3 - September 24, 2026

at Green Bay Packers

8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Week 4 - October 5, 2026

at New Orleans Saints

8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 5 - October 11, 2026

Baltimore Ravens

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 6 - October 18, 2026

Chicago Bears

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7 - October 25, 2026

San Francisco 49ers

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8 - November 1, 2026

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9 - November 8, 2026

Cincinnati Bengals (Madrid, Spain)

9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Week 10 - November 15, 2026

Kansas City Chiefs

1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11 - Bye Week

Week 12 - November 29, 2026

at Minnesota Vikings

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13 - December 6, 2026

Detroit Lions

1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14 - December 13, 2026

at Cleveland Browns

1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15 - December 20, 2026

at Washington Commanders

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16 - TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TBD

Week 17 - January 3, 2026

New Orleans Saints

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18 - TBD

at Carolina Panthers

TBD

As part of the official schedule release, all single-game tickets can be purchased via AtlantaFalcons.com/tickets.