Falcons reveal 2026 regular season schedule
The Atlanta Falcons 2026 regular season schedule has been released, and it arrives alongside a fun visual featuring new president of football Matt Ryan, new general manager Ian Cunningham, head coach Kevin Stefanski, star players Drake London and Bijan Robinson, among others.
The team recreated several classic ESPN SportsCenter commercials, and there's even a cameo by CBS News Atlanta's own Sam Crenshaw.
The Falcons will start the season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers before playing their division rivals, the Carolina Panthers, in Week 2. They'll face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain, on November 8, and will end the season with three division matchups against the Buccaneers, Saints, and Panthers.
This year's team will look to improve upon last season's 8-9 record and a third-place finish in the NFC South Division.
Check out the complete Washington Commanders 2024 schedule below:
Week 1 - September 13, 2026
at Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Week 2 - September 20, 2026
Carolina Panthers
1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Week 3 - September 24, 2026
at Green Bay Packers
8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)
Week 4 - October 5, 2026
at New Orleans Saints
8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Week 5 - October 11, 2026
Baltimore Ravens
8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Week 6 - October 18, 2026
Chicago Bears
1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Week 7 - October 25, 2026
San Francisco 49ers
1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Week 8 - November 1, 2026
at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Week 9 - November 8, 2026
Cincinnati Bengals (Madrid, Spain)
9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)
Week 10 - November 15, 2026
Kansas City Chiefs
1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Week 11 - Bye Week
Week 12 - November 29, 2026
at Minnesota Vikings
1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Week 13 - December 6, 2026
Detroit Lions
1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Week 14 - December 13, 2026
at Cleveland Browns
1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Week 15 - December 20, 2026
at Washington Commanders
1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Week 16 - TBD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TBD
Week 17 - January 3, 2026
New Orleans Saints
1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Week 18 - TBD
at Carolina Panthers
TBD
As part of the official schedule release, all single-game tickets can be purchased via AtlantaFalcons.com/tickets.