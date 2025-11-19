Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will have season-ending knee surgery, leaving Kirk Cousins as starter

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will have season-ending surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The Falcons announced Penix's surgery plans on Wednesday, two days after saying he would be placed on injured reserve and miss at least four games. The team said Penix has a partially torn ligament in the knee.

The loss of Penix leaves veteran Kirk Cousins as the starter for the remainder of the season as the Falcons (3-7) prepare to play at New Orleans on Sunday.

Michael Penix Jr. is looked at by medical staff during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 16, 2025. Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

Penix suffered the injury in Sunday's 30-27 overtime loss to Carolina, extending the Falcons' losing streak to five games.

Coach Raheem Morris is scheduled to speak with reporters later Wednesday.

Penix had two ACL surgeries on his right knee during his college career.

