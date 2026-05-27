Falcons' QB battle between Penix, Tagovailoa could arrive earlier than expected

Tua Tagovailoa is using the Atlanta Falcons' organized team activities to handle the bulk of the first-team snaps at quarterback while Michael Penix Jr. continues his recovery from surgery on his left knee.

With Penix's progress already allowing him to participate in individual drills, the competition between left-handed passers for the starting job may come sooner than expected.

"Shoot, I'm impressed by what he's shown out there," Tagovailoa said Wednesday of his first two weeks of OTAs with Penix.

"Of course, you can just tell that he's been here working, and working really hard to be able to get back out there, and you can see the level of respect that the guys that have been here last year with him have for him, both offense and defensively. ... So it's been good fun to go out there and compete with him. You know I'm trying to help him as much as I can as well."

In the first week of OTAs last week, the Falcons released a video of Penix taking a snap under center, dropping back and completing a pass to Drake London. It was a surprise to many that Penix was available for even limited portions of practice after having surgery in November to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

"What Mike's able to do right now in terms of individual and the seven-on-sevens is outstanding and just shows you how hard he's working at it," first-year Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday. "But when it's appropriate, then we'll move him into team drills. ... He's not 100%, but he's exactly where he needs to be, and I'm very impressed with how he's working."

Even though he has been held out of team drills, Penix has looked comfortable in individual and seven-on-seven work.

"I feel great," Penix said last week. "I'm just taking it one day at a time. Just trusting the process like we talked about and just trusting what the trainers are telling me and giving me all the information I need to go out and be successful and to be healthy at the same time."

Penix had two ACL surgeries on his right knee during his college career. His last ACL surgery came in 2020 at Indiana. He transferred to Washington in 2021.

The Falcons signed Tagovailoa to a one-year contract in March following his six seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Tagovailoa, 28, said he is looking for a fresh start in Atlanta. His experience as a starter allows the Falcons to be cautious with Penix.

Tagovailoa could be more than a fill-in for Penix. New general manager Ian Cunningham said Tagovailoa will have an opportunity to compete for the starting job after Penix recovers.

Stefanski said Tagovailoa has had a smooth transition in the offseason and is "working very hard."

"Veteran. Fits in really well with our guys," Stefanski said of Tagovailoa. "Skill set is what you see from his Miami days to now. Very accurate. But fits in really well."

Tagovailoa said he chose Atlanta when looking for an opportunity to compete for a starting job. That could provide an opportunity for Tagovailoa to prove he can return to his 2023 form when he led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards, and 2024, when he led the league by completing 72.9% of his passes.

The Dolphins owe Tagovailoa $54 million in guaranteed money in 2026. The one-year deal with the Falcons is for $1.3 million. He signed with Atlanta after the Dolphins announced they were releasing Tagovailoa despite taking on an NFL-record $99 million dead cap hit.

Penix said he is focused on his recovery instead of the upcoming competition with Tagovailoa.

"I'll say I'm running my own race," Penix said. "I can't look in another lane. But at the same time, we are working together. That's what it's all about, working together and helping each other finish the race."

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