Falcons legend Jeff Van Note dies at 80

Atlanta Falcons legend and Ring of Honor member Jeff Van Note has died, the team announced Friday. He was 80.

Falcons owner and chairman Arthur Blank called Van Note "one of the most respected and beloved players in our history."

"He embodied toughness, resilience, humility, and an unwavering commitment to his team, qualities that earned him the admiration of generations of Falcons fans," Blank said. "Jeff's contributions to this organization cannot be measured solely by his accomplishments on the field. He helped shape the identity of the Atlanta Falcons and left a legacy that will endure for years to come."

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 29: Center Jeff Van Note of the Atlanta Falcons smiles as he looks on from the sideline during a preseason game against the Washington Redskins at RFK Stadium on August 29, 1986 in Washington, DC. Washington defeated Atlanta 29-21. George Gojkovich / Getty Images

Van Note spent his entire 18-year NFL career with the Falcons. The center earned six Pro Bowl selections and was named a second-team All-Pro by The Associated Press twice. He appeared in 246 games, started 225, and missed only four games during his career.

After retiring in 1986, Van Note moved into broadcasting and worked as a color commentator through much of the 1990s and early 2000s. He also became a familiar voice on Atlanta sports radio and in Falcons coverage.

"We are grateful for everything he meant to this franchise and our community," Blank said. "On behalf of the Falcons family, we extend our deepest sympathies to his children, Beau, Ben, and Blaine, and all who are grieving this tremendous loss."

Blank closed his statement by reflecting on Van Note's lasting connection to the organization.

"Jeff will always hold a special place in the history and heart of the Atlanta Falcons," he said.