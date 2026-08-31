Falcons keep 4 quarterbacks on initial 53-man roster for 2026 season
The Atlanta Falcons are opening the Kevin Stefanski era with four quarterbacks on their initial roster.
Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, Cooper Rush and Jack Strand all made the 53-man roster announced Sunday. It is the first roster assembled under Stefanski and general manager Ian Cunningham, according to the Falcons.
The roster includes 23 offensive players, 27 defensive players and three specialists.
Atlanta also activated second-year defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. from the physically unable to perform list, clearing him for the active roster.
The Falcons added defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Atlanta sent cornerback Clark Phillips III and a fifth-round draft pick to Chicago, but the trade remains dependent on Dexter passing a physical.
Wide receiver Beaux Collins was placed on injured reserve but designated to return. Cornerback Darren Hall, running back Trey Sermon and linebackers Malik Verdon and Jalon Walker were also placed on injured reserve.
Linebacker DeAngelo Malone and offensive lineman Storm Norton will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list. Defensive tackle Anterio Thompson was placed on the non-football injury list, while edge rusher James Pearce Jr. was moved to the suspended list.
Among the players released were running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Darnay Holmes and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari. The Falcons also waived several players, including defensive tackle Carlos Allen, cornerback Cobee Bryant, offensive tackle Wanya Morris and linebacker Bralen Trice.
Check out the full 53-man roster below:
Quarterbacks (4)
- Michael Penix Jr.
- Cooper Rush
- Jack Strand
- Tua Tagovailoa
Running Backs (2)
- Bijan Robinson
- Brian Robinson Jr.
Wide Receivers (5)
- Chris Blair
- Zachariah Branch
- Jahan Dotson
- Drake London
- Olamide Zaccheaus
Tight Ends (3)
- Austin Hooper
- Kyle Pitts Sr.
- Charlie Woerner
Offensive Line (9)
- Matthew Bergeron
- Kyle Hinton
- Michael Jerrell
- Corey Levin
- Chris Lindstrom
- Jake Matthews
- Ryan Neuzil
- Ethan Onianwa
- Jawaan Taylor
Defensive Line (9)
- Gervon Dexter Sr. - acquired via trade, pending a physical
- Brandon Dorlus
- Samson Ebukam
- Da'Shawn Hand
- Zach Harrison
- LaCale London
- Maason Smith
- Za'Darius Smith
- Cameron Thomas
Linebackers (5)
- JD Bertrand
- Kendal Daniels
- Divine Deablo
- Christian Harris
- Harold Perkins Jr.
Defensive Backs (13)
- Jessie Bates III
- Billy Bowman Jr.
- Natrone Brooks
- Sydney Brown
- Malcolm Dewalt IV
- Mike Ford Jr.
- DeMarcco Hellams
- C.J. Henderson
- Mike Hughes
- Jammie Robinson
- A.J. Terrell Jr.
- Avieon Terrell
- Xavier Watts
Specialists (3)
- Nick Folk — Kicker
- Jake Bailey — Punter
- Liam McCullough — Long snapper