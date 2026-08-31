Falcons keep 4 quarterbacks on initial 53-man roster for 2026 season

The Atlanta Falcons are opening the Kevin Stefanski era with four quarterbacks on their initial roster.

Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, Cooper Rush and Jack Strand all made the 53-man roster announced Sunday. It is the first roster assembled under Stefanski and general manager Ian Cunningham, according to the Falcons.

The roster includes 23 offensive players, 27 defensive players and three specialists.

Atlanta also activated second-year defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. from the physically unable to perform list, clearing him for the active roster.

The Falcons added defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Atlanta sent cornerback Clark Phillips III and a fifth-round draft pick to Chicago, but the trade remains dependent on Dexter passing a physical.

Wide receiver Beaux Collins was placed on injured reserve but designated to return. Cornerback Darren Hall, running back Trey Sermon and linebackers Malik Verdon and Jalon Walker were also placed on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 22: Kevin Stefanski of the Atlanta Falcons looks on after a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Chris Carter / Getty Images

Linebacker DeAngelo Malone and offensive lineman Storm Norton will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list. Defensive tackle Anterio Thompson was placed on the non-football injury list, while edge rusher James Pearce Jr. was moved to the suspended list.

Among the players released were running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Darnay Holmes and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari. The Falcons also waived several players, including defensive tackle Carlos Allen, cornerback Cobee Bryant, offensive tackle Wanya Morris and linebacker Bralen Trice.

Check out the full 53-man roster below:

Quarterbacks (4)

Michael Penix Jr.

Cooper Rush

Jack Strand

Tua Tagovailoa

Running Backs (2)

Bijan Robinson

Brian Robinson Jr.

Wide Receivers (5)

Chris Blair

Zachariah Branch

Jahan Dotson

Drake London

Olamide Zaccheaus

Tight Ends (3)

Austin Hooper

Kyle Pitts Sr.

Charlie Woerner

Offensive Line (9)

Matthew Bergeron

Kyle Hinton

Michael Jerrell

Corey Levin

Chris Lindstrom

Jake Matthews

Ryan Neuzil

Ethan Onianwa

Jawaan Taylor

Defensive Line (9)

Gervon Dexter Sr. - acquired via trade, pending a physical

Brandon Dorlus

Samson Ebukam

Da'Shawn Hand

Zach Harrison

LaCale London

Maason Smith

Za'Darius Smith

Cameron Thomas

Linebackers (5)

JD Bertrand

Kendal Daniels

Divine Deablo

Christian Harris

Harold Perkins Jr.

Defensive Backs (13)

Jessie Bates III

Billy Bowman Jr.

Natrone Brooks

Sydney Brown

Malcolm Dewalt IV

Mike Ford Jr.

DeMarcco Hellams

C.J. Henderson

Mike Hughes

Jammie Robinson

A.J. Terrell Jr.

Avieon Terrell

Xavier Watts

Specialists (3)