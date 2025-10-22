Watch CBS News
Local News

Ex-Public Service Commission candidate charged with stealing Georgia Power trade secrets, officials say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

A former candidate for the Georgia Public Service Commission is in custody, accused of stealing confidential information from Georgia Power.

Patricia "Patty" Durand was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday night on a felony charge of theft of trade secrets.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by CBS News Atlanta, the theft happened during a meeting on Tuesday between the state agency and Georgia Power.

The warrant claims that Durand re-entered the meeting room and picked up a booklet marked "Georgia Power Trade Secrets." After flipping through the booklet, officials accused Durand of putting the document in her purse and leaving the room.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Georgia Power said the company is cooperating with law enforcement.

"Theft or exposure of proprietary information is a serious matter. While we operate transparently, some data must remain confidential to protect customer interests and ensure we deliver the best value to all customers," the spokesperson said. "Unauthorized disclosure risks harming both our company, the vendors and contractors with whom we do business, and the customers we serve."

Durand was the Democratic candidate for the District 2 seat on the commission in 2022 before a district court judge ruled that the general election should be canceled. 

She is the founder of the nonprofit Georgians for Affordable Energy, which focuses on utility oversight and reform.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue