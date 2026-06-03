Ex-Georgia probation officer accused of having sexual contact with probationer, GBI says

A former Georgia probation officer is facing multiple charges as part of an investigation into sexual misconduct, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports.

GBI officials say they arrested and charged 54-year-old Covington resident Michael Smith with three counts of first-degree improper sexual contact by an employee or agent. Smith is described as a former probation officer with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

Authorities say they began their investigation into Smith in November 2025 after getting a request from the state agency.

While details about what led to the charges remain limited, jail records show the offenses allegedly occurred in June and September of 2025.

Smith was booked into the Rockdale County Jail on May 29, 2026. He has since been released on bond.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the case, call the GBI Region 10 Investigative Office at (770) 388-5019 or the agency's tip line at 1-800-597-8477.