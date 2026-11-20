A Decatur funeral home has started offering human composting, a process that turns a body into soil over about two months.

The process is formally called natural organic reduction.

"We have not performed one of these services yet. However, we do have families that are interested in this," said Cy Hume, president and CEO of A.S. Turner and Sons.

Hume said the body is placed inside a chrysalis vessel with hemp straw, pine wood chips, alfalfa, and a blend of other organic material. He said microbes break down the body over about 28 days.

During natural organic reduction, the body is put into a special vessel to allow microbes to break it down. CBS News Atlanta

Hume said his staff does not add heat; rather, the vessel reaches between 148 and 162 degrees on its own.

Staff then sift through the soil and remove large bone fragments, along with items such as pacemakers and artificial limbs. The bones are dried, ground into a powder, and mixed back into the soil. The soil then cures for about 30 days, according to Hume.

He said the entire process takes about 60 days. Hume said families can take the soil home. He said the funeral home is also working on a land bank where families can return the soil.

Tyrone Smith and his wife, Brenda, in their 70s, toured the funeral home to learn more about the process.

"Well, I would say I'm a traditionalist," said Tyrone Smith.

Smith said his wife first brought up the idea.

"I thought cremation. And she said, 'No, it's not cremation,'" he said.

Smith said he keeps a flower garden in his front yard. He said the environment is part of their decision.

A.S. Turner and Sons is the first funeral home in the area to offer the service. CBS News Atlanta

Hume said natural organic reduction starts at about $8,900, while a direct cremation at his funeral home averages around $3,500. He said he has recently seen traditional burials cost anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000.

Hume said people in Decatur and DeKalb County asked the funeral home to offer the process.

"I do think over time this will become a new norm," said Hume.