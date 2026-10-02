Emory Healthcare enforces annual flu shot requirement as respiratory illness season begins

As flu season begins, Emory Healthcare employees have until Nov. 1 to get vaccinated. Emory Healthcare says those who miss the deadline without an approved exemption will be suspended without pay.

"Emory Healthcare requires all employees, including contractors, to receive flu vaccinations annually," Janet Christenbury, the health system's vice president of media relations, said in a statement.

Christenbury said anyone who has not submitted proof of vaccination or received a medical or religious exemption by the deadline will be suspended without pay. She said the requirement is intended to protect patients and staff and encourage employees to get vaccinated early in the respiratory illness season.

"Our top priorities are the safety and well-being of our patients, visitors and staff," Christenbury said.

Dr. Sherika Newman of DITF said requirements like Emory's are common in health care.

"Asking health care providers or people who interact with patients to take the flu vaccine early every year is what we always mandate so that we are protecting ourselves from spreading viruses to vulnerable populations," Newman said.

Newman recommends that everyone get a flu shot this season, especially adults 65 and older, children younger than 2 and people with serious medical conditions. She said the vaccine takes a couple of weeks to build immunity and flu season can last through March.

"The earlier you get it, the more protection you have," Newman said.

Newman said she has seen an increase in flu and COVID-19 cases. She said flu shots are almost always covered by insurance, and most pharmacies offer them at a low cost to people without insurance.

Claude Woodley, a 67-year-old veteran, has spent the past several days at the hospital with his daughter, who was injured in a car crash. Woodley said she is doing better, but the situation caused him to put off getting his flu shot.

"I see people wearing masks, and I'm like, 'What are these people wearing masks for?'" Woodley said.

Woodley said he has not always received an annual flu shot, but his thinking has changed.

"I've started getting it every year because they've said there's been a resurgence of it," Woodley said.

He plans to get his flu and COVID-19 shots together once his daughter is back on her feet.

Newman said not every cough or sniffle means someone has the flu or COVID-19. She recommends that people test themselves if their symptoms do not improve after three to four days of taking over-the-counter medicine. Combination flu and COVID-19 tests are available at drugstores.

"That way, if you test positive for COVID or the flu, you can immediately talk with your doctor and get the help you need," Newman said.