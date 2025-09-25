Downtown East Point under construction, local businesses report massive losses

East Point businesses, located along Main Street, say city construction is hurting their bottom line, with some owners reporting hundreds of thousands in lost revenue.

Restaurant owner Vanetta Roy, who opened Eat My Biscuits nearly two years ago across from the East Point MARTA station, says she's lost about $200,000 compared with this time last year.

"It's killing me. I'm just trying to stay open," Roy told CBS News Atlanta. "So many people have reached out saying, 'I thought you were closed. Are you open during construction? Oh, I never came because I thought you guys were closed.'"

Roy says construction began in February, and a fence now blocks the front of her restaurant, making it nearly invisible to passing traffic.

Business owners along Main Street say an East Point beautification project is costing them customers.

Next door, Priscilla Womble, owner of The Extension Blow Dry Bar, says the work has also taken a toll on her business.

"Some of our clients will drive by, and if they can't get in, they just keep going," Womble said.

The city says the construction is part of a beautification project that will add street landscaping, bike lanes, more parking, and make East Point a more walkable community.

Roy, who has had to lay off employees, now handles multiple roles in the restaurant, including bartender, hostess, and waitress.

"To have such a decline in business because of something the city has imposed, I'm at a loss for words," she said.

The East Point Department of Public Works says they have a goal to finish the project in February 2026.