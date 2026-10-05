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East Point police officers, driver hospitalized after crash while on duty, officials say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Two East Point police officers and at least one other driver have been taken to the hospital after a crash at an intersection on Monday.

Officials say the crash happened at the intersection of Norman Berry Drive and Cleveland Avenue.

According to investigators, the officers were responding to assist another officer at a scene who was dealing with a suspicious person who had a warrant out for their arrest.

As the officers entered the intersection going southbound with their lights and sirens activated, they hit a car traveling through the intersection heading westbound on the passenger side.

"All occupants of both vehicles were transported from the scene by GRADY EMS to Grady Memorial Hospital," the East Point Police Department told CBS News Atlanta in a statement.

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The crash happened while officers were attempting to get to a scene in East Point, officials say. CBS News Atlanta

Authorities have not released the names of the officers or their current condition. It is not clear how many people were in the other car that was hit.

The crash remains under investigation.

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