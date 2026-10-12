East Atlanta Elite gives metro Atlanta girls a chance to compete in cheerleading without soaring costs

A cheerleading coach in Lithonia started a program to help underserved students take part in a sport that can cost families thousands of dollars a year.

Enricia Thornton, known to her students as Coach Ricci, founded East Atlanta Elite Cheerleading and coaches 30 girls.

"I started this program because of the love for cheerleading that I have. The girls not being able to just afford it," Thornton said.

Thornton is making competitive cheer more accessible through scholarships and grants. Families pay a one-time annual fee of up to $350, depending on their finances, she said.

"This program is needed because kids are not welcome at other gyms. If their parents can't pay, they get turned away at the door," Thornton said.

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East Atlanta Elite gives girls across metro Atlanta opportunities to compete in cheerleading competitions along the East Coast. Thornton said the team competes at events including PrimeTime and CHEERSPORT Nationals, with a goal of reaching Allstar Worlds.

Rhianna Grierr, 10, has been with East Atlanta Elite for five years.

"We have been winning a lot of competitions. I learned how to do a back handspring. And I also learned how to stunt," Grierr said.

Grierr credits Coach Ricci with helping her develop those skills.

"She never gives up on us. We just love her," Grierr said.

East Atlanta Elite serves girls ages 3 to 18. Thornton said some of her students have gone on to cheer for college teams.