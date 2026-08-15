Early voting underway in DeKalb County for Congressional District 13 special election runoff

Early voting is underway for DeKalb County voters participating in the Congressional District 13 special election runoff.

DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections said eligible voters can cast their ballots early through Friday, Aug. 21. Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Only one early voting location will be open in DeKalb County during the seven-day early voting period:

County Line-Ellenwood Library

4331 River Road

Ellenwood, GA 30294

When can I vote early in DeKalb County?

Early voting hours vary throughout the week:

Saturday, Aug. 15: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16: Noon to 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug. 21: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters who do not cast a ballot during early voting can vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 25. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The voting period applies to eligible DeKalb County residents who live within Georgia's 13th Congressional District.