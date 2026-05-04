Dunwoody rabbi turns backyard into community kitchen to serve those in need

A rabbi in Dunwoody is bringing people together to cook and deliver meals to those in need and building community in the process.

Rabbi Zalmy Goldberg, who runs Mitzvah House, opens his backyard to volunteers who come together to prepare home-cooked kosher meals for people living in the area who may be going through a difficult time.

"So today we're making really great activities for all ages. We have cinnamon sticks, which is fun. We're making little twisty, delicious cinnamon sticks that we're all going to taste before we leave today, because you should taste the hard work of your labor, right?" Mitzvah House co-founder Chaya Goldberg said.

The effort is powered by families and volunteers of all ages, with children working alongside adults to prepare food in a backyard kitchen setup at the Goldbergs' home.

Rabbi Zalmy Goldberg, who runs Mitzvah House, opens his backyard to volunteers who come together to prepare home-cooked kosher meals. CBS News Atlanta

Organizers said the meals go to people nominated by friends, family, or individuals who reach out themselves. The goal is to make sure people feel supported, especially during challenging moments in their lives.

"When you show up with a bag of food, it warms their hearts, and people really feel that someone cared about them and thought about them, and that's really what it's all about," Rabbi Goldberg said.

A couple of days after meals are prepared, they are packed into the family's van and delivered across metro Atlanta. Rabbi Goldberg often brings his children along for the ride, turning each delivery into a shared experience focused on helping others.

Along the way, those moments of connection can go beyond food. During one stop, the rabbi pulled over to pray with a friend he recognized, showing how his mission extends beyond scheduled deliveries.

"We're aligning our hearts and minds, and we're connecting to God in a physical way," he said.

The Goldbergs said their goal is simple: to encourage others to take part in acts of kindness, no matter how small.

"How can we make the world a better place? What can I do for my family? What can I do for my life to make myself better, to make the world a better place? One act of goodness and kindness to make the world a better place," Rabbi Goldberg said.

Right now, the operation runs out of their home, but they hope to expand one day into a larger commercial kitchen so they can serve more people across the area.

They said anyone who needs help can reach out directly to Mitzvah House or be nominated by someone they know. They also said volunteers are always welcome to join, with families encouraged to come together and help prepare meals.

More information on how to request assistance or sign up to volunteer can be found on the Mitzvah House website.