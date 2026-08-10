Dunwoody bans vape shops near schools and daycares with new ordinance: "The packaging and presentation are so cleverly designed to attract our children"

The City of Dunwoody is barring vape shops from opening in parts of the city.

It's a step already taken by other nearby cities.

The Dunwoody City Council unanimously passed an ordinance restricting vape shops on Monday.

Currently, there are no vape shops in Dunwoody. If one opens, it must be located in commercial districts, at least 600 feet from daycare facilities, schools, and places of worship, and 1,500 feet from another vape shop or gas station.

"Vaping is something we've really focused on because it's so readily available in our community and within our schools," Amy Halligan said.

Halligan is part of Dunwoody Strong, a parent-run support group for Dunwoody High School students that spreads awareness about substance abuse and promotes mental health. She says vaping products are becoming increasingly popular among children. Halligan is concerned not only about their accessibility but also about how their bright, flashy packaging appeals to young people.

"The children connect with visually appealing things like that," Halligan said. "The packaging and presentation are so cleverly designed to attract our children, which makes it a significant challenge for us."