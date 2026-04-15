Dunwoody approves Flock surveillance expansion despite resident backlash over privacy, security concerns

The Dunwoody City Council has approved a sweeping expansion of its surveillance partnership with Flock Safety, despite hours of public opposition raising concerns about privacy, data security and potential misuse of the technology.

In a unanimous vote, council members signed off on a new master services agreement with the company, along with additional tools including a 911 integration system and an expansion of the city's drone-first responder program.

City leaders described the agreement as a "reset" that adds guardrails and oversight to how the technology is used. The contract establishes stricter controls over how Flock can access and use city data, requiring approval from city leadership for most actions.

But many residents say those changes don't go far enough.

Residents raise surveillance and security concerns

During public comment, several speakers accused the system of enabling invasive surveillance and lacking transparency.

Some residents cited public records and internal logs they say show Flock employees accessing camera feeds in Dunwoody, including locations where children were present, such as community facilities.

Others raised cybersecurity concerns, pointing to what they described as outdated or unverifiable third-party security audits and potential vulnerabilities in the system.

"I strongly urge the city of Dunwoody pause until… questions regarding Flock security are answered," one resident told council members.

Additional speakers warned of broader risks, including potential misuse of surveillance data by law enforcement or outside agencies, and questioned whether adequate safeguards are in place to prevent abuse.

City leaders defend agreement, promise oversight

City officials acknowledged concerns and said the new agreement is designed to address them.

Leaders said the contract limits how Flock can use Dunwoody's data, freezes key terms and policies, and requires written approval for any changes or new uses of the system.

They also emphasized that additional policies and procedures are still being developed, including potential independent cybersecurity audits and governance reviews of the city's technology systems.

"We've done a deep dive," one council member said, adding the agreement reflects months of review and negotiation.

Officials also clarified that Flock will no longer be allowed to use Dunwoody's system for demonstrations after concerns were raised about prior access.

Expansion includes 911 system, drones

Alongside the master agreement, council approved a Flock-powered 911 system designed to provide real-time translation and faster dispatch capabilities.

Police leaders said the technology can help officers respond more quickly in emergencies, particularly when language barriers are involved.

The city also approved expanding its drone program, which officials say will improve response times and situational awareness across Dunwoody.

Ongoing debate over surveillance in local communities

The vote reflects a growing national debate over the use of automated license plate readers and surveillance networks in local policing.

Supporters argue the systems help solve crimes and improve public safety. Critics say they raise serious civil liberties concerns, particularly around data access, oversight and potential misuse.

In Dunwoody, that divide was on full display.

Even after the vote, residents continued to voice frustration, accusing leaders of ignoring public input and moving forward despite unresolved questions.

City leaders, meanwhile, say the new agreement is a step toward balancing public safety with accountability — though they acknowledge more work remains.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to Flock and Dunwoody for comment. We'll be sure to provide any additional information if it becomes available.