Driver's mistake caused Salem High football bus crash, investigators say

A driver's mistake caused a bus carrying members of Salem High School's football program to overturn last month, investigators said Tuesday. No criminal charges are expected.

The investigation found that the 74-year-old bus driver, Walter Hackett, of Conyers, failed to complete a right turn from the I-20 eastbound exit ramp onto Georgia Highway 138. The bus crossed the highway's lanes, struck another vehicle and rolled after leaving the road, according to the Nov. 10 update.

Investigators do not believe Hackett was distracted, impaired or speeding. A post-crash inspection found no evidence of brake failure or other mechanical problems with the bus.

The findings were based on roadway evidence, video analysis, interviews and vehicle inspections.

CBS News Atlanta

Troopers were called to the crash around 10:48 p.m. Oct. 23 as the bus was returning to Salem High School. It struck a Kia Soul traveling north on Highway 138 before overturning and coming to rest on its passenger side, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

One student was flown from the scene for medical treatment. Other students were taken to hospitals by ambulance or their parents. Both drivers were also taken for treatment.

Rockdale County Public Schools said in its Oct. 25 update that all students and adults involved had been released from the hospital. The district also said additional counselors would be available at Salem High School for as long as needed.