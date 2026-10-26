Salem High football bus crash investigation continues; all students released from hospitals

All students and adults involved in Friday night's Salem High School football bus crash have been released from the hospital, Rockdale County Public Schools said Sunday.

Additional counselors will be at Salem High School to support students and staff for as long as needed, the district said.

The bus was carrying 17 players, seven trainers, two coaches and a driver when it crashed on State Route 138 near Interstate 20. One student was airlifted from the scene.

Georgia State Patrol said troopers were called to investigate around 10:45 p.m. Friday. The bus was returning to Salem High School and exiting I-20 eastbound when the driver attempted to turn right onto State Route 138.

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The 74-year-old driver, Walter Hackett, of Conyers, lost control, crossed both directions of traffic and struck a Kia Soul in a northbound lane, according to state patrol.

The bus then left the road, rolled and came to rest on its passenger side. Hackett and the 35-year-old Kia driver, Calvin Harling, of Covington, were also taken to hospitals, state patrol said.

Investigators have not said what caused the bus driver to lose control. State patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

"We are grateful to the first responders, medical professionals, and school and district staff members who cared for our students and adults," Rockdale County Public Schools said.