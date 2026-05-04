Driver runs over armed person after fight inside Marietta bar, police say

Marietta police are investigating a fight at a local bar that ended with one person being rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the man originally thought to be a suspect in the incident is now believed to be a victim.

Officers were called to the Mayan Night Club on Franklin Gateway early Saturday morning after reports that a person had been run over by a vehicle.

According to police, their investigation showed a fight in the bar had spilled out into the parking lot, at which point a driver, identified as 25-year-old Giancarlo Estudillo Villegas, ran over an individual and hit a security guard.

Several minutes later, Villegas called 911 and told the responder he had been involved in the incident at the club. While police detained Villegas for questioning, they say they learned that the person he had run over had drawn a handgun and pointed it at Villegas while he was driving. The handgun had been recovered at the scene.

The person who had been run over, identified by police only as "pedestrian," remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The security guard who was knocked down was not seriously injured, officials said.

At this time, no charges have been filed in the case. The investigation remains ongoing.