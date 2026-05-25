Driver of stolen car jumps in Georgia lake to try and escape officers after chase, police say

A high-speed chase ended with a man accused of driving a stolen car jumping into a North Georgia lake to try to get away from officers, officials say.

Sean Mays, a 29-year-old resident of Gumlog, Georgia, is charged with multiple felonies.

Officials say the situation began early Sunday morning, when a white 2017 Subaru Outback was reported stolen from Hart County.

Around noon, a trooper with the Georgia State Patrol spotted the vehicle on Highway 17 in Lavonia and attempted to stop the driver, identified as Mays. Instead of following orders, police say Mays sped off, leading to a chase that saw speeds of over 100 mph.

The pursuit ended when Mays crashed into a guardrail of a bridge on Gumlog Road. Deputies say Mays then jumped into Lake Hartwell to try to get away, but he was caught by officers and deputies with assistance from a civilian's boat.

Photos posted on Facebook by the Lavonia Police Department and the Hart County Sheriff's Office showed a soaked Mays getting pulled into the boat by officers.

Deputies say Sean Mays jumped into Lake Hartwell to try to get away from law enforcement. Hart County Sheriff's Office

Mays is now charged with felony theft by taking, felony entering auto, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, and other traffic-related offenses.

The investigation remains active.