Driver killed, passenger critically injured in shooting on DeKalb County road, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured on a DeKalb County road Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities with the DeKalb County Police Department say the shooting happened near Austin Road and Aldea Drive around 3:45 p.m.

Investigators believe the two individuals were driving down Aldea Drive when they were both shot.

Police searched the scene of the shooting near Austin Road and Aldea Drive. CBS News Atlanta

The victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police say the driver, described as a man in his mid-30s, died from his injuries and the passenger remains in critical condition.

Officials have not released the identities of the victims or what they believe was the motive for the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department's Homicide Unit at (770) 724-7850 or send a tip to the DKPD tip line by texting "DKPD" to 847411.