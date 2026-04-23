Driver killed on I-575 after shooting at officers during Woodstock traffic stop, police say

A traffic stop in Woodstock turned deadly Wednesday evening after police say a suspect opened fire on officers during a chase.

According to the Woodstock Police Department, officers initially stopped a vehicle around 6:38 p.m. near Interstate 575 at Exit 7 on Highway 92. Police said the suspect fled, leading officers on a pursuit to the area of Exit 8 near Towne Lake Parkway.

Investigators say the situation escalated when the suspect fired at officers. An officer returned fire, striking the suspect.

Emergency crews from the Woodstock Fire Department and Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded and provided medical aid, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

CBS News Atlanta

Authorities said one officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury. No other officers were hurt.

The incident caused massive traffic after officials shut down the ramp for several hours during the investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct an independent investigation, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

Additional agencies, including the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol, also responded to the scene.