Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on I-20 involving a DeKalb County firetruck and two other vehicles.

The collision occurred around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday near Turner Hill Road, according to DeKalb County police.

CBS News Atlanta

Investigators believe the firetruck was in the area as crews responded to another crash. It was stopped diagonally across two lanes when an SUV struck its rear. The SUV's driver died at the scene, police said.

Several lanes were closed while first responders cleared the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.