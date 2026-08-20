Dream vs Fever overtime thriller becomes most-watched WNBA game ever on cable

The Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever produced a Sunday thriller that became the most-watched WNBA game in cable history.

Indiana's 95-91 victory over Atlanta averaged 2.6 million viewers on ESPN, making it the most-watched WNBA regular-season or playoff game ever on cable, according to ESPN's Press Room.

The audience peaked at 4 million viewers between 7:15 and 7:29 p.m. Eastern. ESPN said the average audience was 178% larger than its WNBA regular-season average last year.

Viewers watched Atlanta take an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter before Indiana forced overtime. The Dream had three chances to win in the closing seconds of regulation, but shots from Rhyne Howard, Angel Reese and Naz Hillmon did not fall. The Fever then outscored Atlanta 14-10 in overtime.

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 16: Allisha Gray #15 of Atlanta shoots during the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream on August 16th, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Reese finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Howard added 17 points and five assists. Caitlin Clark led Indiana with 26 points and nine assists.

The game also drew attention after at least three fans were asked by WNBA security to cover shirts carrying messages about transgender participation in women's sports. The league later said the fans should not have been asked to cover the shirts. The Dream said its personnel were not involved.

ESPN's second game Sunday also set a ratings mark. The Portland Fire's game against the Phoenix Mercury, which included Diana Taurasi's jersey retirement, averaged 1.4 million viewers. ESPN said it was the network's most-watched WNBA regular-season game not involving Indiana.

Through 25 games, WNBA broadcasts on ESPN networks are averaging 1.4 million viewers, up 16% from the same point last season.