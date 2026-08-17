Dream fall to Fever 95-91 in overtime despite Allisha Gray's 32 points; Caitlin Clark scores 26

The Atlanta Dream had three chances to win in the closing seconds Sunday, but shots by Rhyne Howard, Angel Reese and Naz Hillmon would not go down. The Indiana Fever then pulled away for a 95-91 overtime victory at State Farm Arena.

Atlanta led 72-64 after three quarters, but Indiana outscored the Dream 17-9 in the fourth to force overtime. The Fever then opened the extra period with control, outscoring Atlanta 14-10 to secure the win, according to the official box score.

Allisha Gray led the Dream with 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Angel Reese recorded a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Rhyne Howard added 17 points and five assists.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 16: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream reacts against the Indiana Fever during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on August 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Caitlin Clark finished with 26 points and nine assists for Indiana. Kelsey Mitchell and Makayla Timpson each scored 20 points, while Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Atlanta shot 35.4% from the field and committed 14 turnovers, which Indiana converted into 22 points. The Fever also outscored the Dream 48-36 in the paint.

The Dream played without Jordin Canada, who was out because of an illness, and Brionna Jones, who was sidelined with a left leg injury.

"We played hard. Just came up a little short," Gray said after the game. "We don't have too much time to dwell on it because we've got to get ready for our next opponent."

"Great crowd tonight. Disappointing finish to the game," Dream coach Karl Smesko said. "We had a chance to win it in regulation, and it just didn't go down."

The loss dropped Atlanta to 21-13 and split the four-game regular-season series with Indiana. The Dream next visit the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday.