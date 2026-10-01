Dream sweep Mystics as Jordin Canada takes over fourth quarter in 93-75 win

Jordin Canada saved her best for the fourth quarter, scoring 13 of her 19 points to lead the Atlanta Dream past the Washington Mystics 93-75 and into the second round of the WNBA playoffs.

The Dream advanced beyond the opening round for the first time since 2018. They will face the New York Liberty in the next round.

Atlanta led 65-58 entering the fourth quarter, but Washington scored the first four points to cut the lead to three.

The Dream answered with a 13-0 run. Angel Reese started the surge with a layup, Naz Hillmon scored twice and Rhyne Howard added a step-back jumper before Canada's 3-pointer extended the lead to 78-62 with 6:42 remaining.

Canada later made consecutive 3-pointers and a pull-up jumper during a personal 8-2 run that put the game out of reach. She finished with 11 assists, seven rebounds and three steals to go with her 19 points.

"She was fantastic down the stretch," Dream coach Karl Smesko said. "It gets to the fourth quarter, and we need some key baskets. She's knocking down threes, getting to the rim, moving the ball to open teammates."

Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 22 points and four steals. She described Canada as the engine behind the Dream's offense.

"JC hit a lot of big baskets for us," Gray said. "She just sees the floor so well. She pushes the pace."

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: Jordin Canada #3 of the Atlanta Dream shoots the ball in front of Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics during the second half of game two of the first round of the WNBA playoffs at CareFirst Arena on September 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

Howard and Reese scored 15 points apiece. Reese also had seven rebounds and three blocks, while Hillmon added 10 points.

All five Atlanta starters scored in double figures.

The Dream forced 19 turnovers and turned them into 23 points. Atlanta shot 40.6% from beyond the arc and made 13 3-pointers, tying the franchise postseason record.

Sonia Citron led Washington with 25 points. Kiki Iriafen grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds.

Canada said Atlanta's growth was evident in its ability to respond after Washington made a late push.

"Basketball is a game of runs," Canada said. "A team is going to make their run, but we have to be poised."

The Dream were eliminated in the opening round last season. Gray said the team is happy to advance but is already turning its attention to New York.

"We know the job's not done," Gray said. "Of course, we're happy with this series victory, but now we put it behind us and focus on New York."