Dream owners criticize WNBA over Finals scheduling; Atlanta mayor tells employers, educators to let fans watch

The Atlanta Dream's owners say their warnings about WNBA Finals scheduling conflicts did not get the attention they deserved. Now, with a must-win game set for the middle of a workday, Mayor Andre Dickens is asking employers and educators to let fans cheer on their team.

Game 6 against the Golden State Valkyries will tip off Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena, moving from its originally scheduled 8 p.m. start. Atlanta trails Golden State in the best-of-seven series 3-2 after Monday's 64-55 loss. The Dream must win to keep its championship hopes alive.

Dream owners say scheduling concerns went unaddressed

In an open letter to Atlanta, Dream ownership said it raised concerns two months ago when the WNBA finalized playoff dates and times that conflicted with NBA games at State Farm Arena. The team said it repeated those concerns as it advanced through the playoffs.

"Our concerns did not receive the attention, nor the urgency that they deserved," the owners wrote.

The owners said they wanted fans to have the opportunity to experience the Finals at State Farm Arena, rather than the smaller Gateway Center Arena. But they made it clear that the afternoon start was not their preferred solution.

"Playing a midday game on a Thursday is not what we would have chosen and not what we fought for," the letter said.

Ownership thanked the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena for adjusting their schedule three times to accommodate the Dream. The Hawks agreed to move Thursday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers to 8 p.m.

The letter also thanked fans for navigating the postseason's scheduling challenges and called for better planning going forward.

"The Atlanta Dream has earned the right to be taken seriously," the owners wrote.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 24: Rhyne Howard #10 of the Atlanta Dream shoots the ball against Kiah Stokes #41 of the Golden State Valkyries during the fourth quarter in game four of the 2026 WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena on October 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Dickens asks employers and educators to let fans cheer

In a separate message, Dickens asked Atlanta employers and educators to extend flexibility to employees and students supporting the Dream on Thursday, whether they attend the game or watch on their devices.

"So don't make your students or employees sneak a peek at the game," Dickens wrote. "Be the supportive leaders we know you are."

The mayor encouraged Atlanta to embrace the moment and support the team's pursuit of a WNBA championship.

"Let them watch. Let them cheer. Let them DREAM!" he wrote.