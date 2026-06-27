How to watch DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan today: TV channel, streaming and kickoff time

The group stage of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup is nearly over, but not before the Democratic Republic of the Congo takes on Uzbekistan at Atlanta Stadium.

For DR Congo, this last match is extremely important. The team remains in contention for a spot in the knockout round with its one point. Uzbekistan has an extremely slim change of getting to the round of 32 following its loss to Portugal earlier this week, but a massive win could change all that.

This is the second time DR Congo has competed in the World Cup since 1974, when it was called Zaire. The team qualified after winning a playoff tournament in Mexico.

How to watch DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan

Date: Saturday, June 26

Saturday, June 26 Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV (English): FS1

FS1 TV (Spanish): Peacock (Telemundo/Universo)

Peacock (Telemundo/Universo) Streaming: Universo, FOX One, FOX Sports app and website

FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta

What: FIFA Fan Festival™ Atlanta

Where: Centennial Olympic Park

Time: 2 p.m. to Midnight

The free general admission tickets for Saturday have sold out, but guests can purchase tickets to the festival on its website.



