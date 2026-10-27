Dozens of people displaced after fire severely damages Stone Mountain apartment building

Dozens of people have been displaced after a fire heavily damaged a Stone Mountain apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

Officials with DeKalb County Rescue say crews were called to reports of a fire at the Mountain Place Apartments on the 4700 block of Central Drive shortly after 5:15 p.m.

When crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames covering the 12-unit, three-story building.

Thankfully, officials say all the building's occupants had evacuated before crews got to the scene, and firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control.

Officials say the fire broke out around 5:15 p.m. on Monday at the Stone Mountain apartments. CBS News Atlanta

No one was injured in the fire, DeKalb County officials said.

According to the American Red Cross, 10 families and a total of 26 people were displaced by the fire. The organization is working to help them recover.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.