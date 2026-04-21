Dozens arrested during raid of drug "pop-up event" at southwest Atlanta warehouse, police say

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department say they arrested dozens of vendors during a raid of a so-called "marijuana pop-up event" over the weekend.

Authorities say the event, scheduled at for Saturday at the warehouse on Ted Turner Drive SW, had over 1,400 registered attendees.

According to authorities, the Atlanta Police Department began its investigation, later titled "Operation No Smoke," after receiving an anonymous tip about "large-scale marijuana pop-up events" in February.

When officers and Fulton County deputies arrived at the scene before the event was supposed to start, they say they found multiple vendors setting up and customers waiting at the location. Footage shared by the department showed many trying to escape police through the warehouse's back door and running across nearby roofs.

Footage taken from Atlanta Police Department aircraft showed suspects running across roofs after the raid during the alleged drug pop-up event. Atlanta Police Department

Once police were able to get inside the warehouse, they say they identified 24 separate vendor stands.

In total, investigators say they seized 1,220 pounds of raw marijuana, 391 pounds of THC edibles, 29 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 15 firearms, nine vehicles, and more than $32,000 in cash.

Some of the items seized during the police operation at the southwest Atlanta warehouse. Atlanta Police Department

Officers arrested 40 suspects, including the event's organizer. Because the event was shut down before it started, officials say the majority of those arrested were vendors.

Two suspects were injured while attempting to run away from police, officers said. They received medical aid at the scene.

Authorities say they believe vendors from 11 different states had gathered to sell drugs at the meet-up.

During a press conference, police reiterated that marijuana is illegal in Georgia and argued that the wholesale sale of the drug could lead and has led to violence.