DoorDash expands drone deliveries to metro Atlanta, offering fast local meals

DoorDash is bringing drone delivery to metro Atlanta, giving residents a new way to get meals from local restaurants in as little as 20 minutes.

The service is launching near Tanger Outlets Locust Grove, with participating eateries including Molinos Mexican Grill, Koji Japanese Steakhouse, and Sabrosos Mexican Restaurant.

Customers ordering through the DoorDash app can select drone delivery at checkout if their address falls within the eligible zone. First-time users can get $5 off and free delivery on orders of $10 or more.

"Autonomous delivery is an important part of how we're making local commerce faster, more delightful, and more sustainable," said Harrison Shih, head of the DoorDash Drone Program, in a statement. "We're excited to introduce drone delivery to metro Atlanta with Wing, helping local merchants reach more consumers while improving speed and reliability."

Since launching in 2022, DoorDash and Wing have expanded drone deliveries to parts of Southwest Virginia, the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and Charlotte, completing tens of thousands of deliveries. Consumers can track their drones in real time via the DoorDash app.

"Metro Atlanta residents deserve an easy, ultra-fast way to enjoy their favorite meals at peak freshness," said Heather Rivera, Wing's chief business officer. "Growing our partnership with DoorDash helps us deliver that speed to even more local doorsteps."

DoorDash's drone expansion is part of a broader push to build a multi-modal delivery network combining Dashers, drones, and other autonomous technology to meet rising consumer demand and create new opportunities for local businesses.

Eligible residents can check if drone delivery is available at their address at wing.com/get-delivery.