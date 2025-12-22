Dog fight in Hall County park ends in deadly shooting and man charged with murder, deputies say

A fight between two dogs in a Hall County park ended with one man dead and another man charged with murder and other offenses over the weekend, deputies say.

Investigators say the shots rang out in Simpson Park off of Georgia 53/Dawsonville Highway around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to authorities, the two strangers were walking their dogs in the park when the two animals started fighting. One man, identified as 52-year-old Todd Alexander Stalcup, allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the other man and the man's dog.

Medics rushed the shooting victim, identified as Terry Wayne Loden, to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where police say he died from his injuries. Loden's dog was also killed in the shooting.

While Stalcup initially remained on the scene, deputies say he left in his SUV as law enforcement was responding. He was arrested about 15 minutes after the shooting while trying to leave the park, officials say.

Stalcup is now being held in the Hall County Jail without bond. He's charged with malice murder, felony murder, felony aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.