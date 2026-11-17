A DeKalb County grand jury has indicted a man in connection with three previous unsolved crimes against women in the county that dated back more than a decade.

Authorities say that 45-year-old Jamal Toliaferro is charged with kidnapping, rape, aggravated sexual battery, abuse of an elder person, and more connected to three assaults in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

According to prosecutors, the first case was on Christmas Eve in 2014 when a 54-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at her house on Evelyn Street in Tucker. The victim told investigators that she was confronted by a masked man in her garage, who bound her wrists and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment and for a sexual assault exam, which put her alleged assailant's DNA into the CODIS (Combined DNA Index System).

On Jan. 30, 2019, police were called to an apartment complex on Northlake Parkway after receiving reports of a sexual assault. The 35-year-old victim told officers that a masked man wielding a knife tied her up and sexually assaulted her. The victim was able to bite the man, drawing blood, which was collected at the scene. A few years later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined through DNA that both assaults were committed by the same man.

The last known crime officials say was connected to Toliaferro happened on March 26, 2024. According to prosecutors, a 67-year-old woman reported that a masked man with a box cutter forced her into her vehicle as she left her office building on Montreal Road. The victim told investigators that the man cut her, burned her with a lighter, and used her bank cards to take money out from an ATM. In September 2025, advanced DNA testing connected the 2024 case with the previous two.

Investigators believe there may be more victims of the man charged with sexual assault, murder, and kidnapping. CBS News Atlanta

A break in the case happened in July after Toliaferro was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 30-year-old man near Evelyn Street, officials said.

"DKPD notified the Cold Case Task Force after identifying physical similarities between Toliaferro and victim descriptions of the unidentified serial offender. They also identified similar fact patterns in the crimes such as the locations on and around Evelyn Street in the Northlake area, the use of a knife or cutting weapon, and that the victims were bound," the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office said.

After a DNA comparison connected Toliaferro to the 2019 perpetrator, additional sampling confirmed that his DNA profile matched the one developed in all three cases.

On Monday, a jury indicted Toliaferro on two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, armed robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of abuse of an elder person, three counts of false imprisonment, aggravated sexual battery, rape, kidnapping, and first-degree burglary. He was already charged with malice murder, criminal trespass, and obstruction of law enforcement for the killing earlier this year.

Toliaferro remains in the DeKalb County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on Dec. 11.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information about Toliaferro or the alleged crimes can call the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office tip line at 404-371-2444.