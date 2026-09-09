Advanced DNA testing links DeKalb County murder suspect to 3 cold cases

Advanced DNA testing helped DeKalb County investigators identify a man they say is connected to three previously unsolved crimes in Tucker dating back more than a decade.

The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office obtained warrants Tuesday charging Jamal Toliaferro, 45, in two sexual assaults and a kidnapping reported between 2014 and 2024, according to a Wednesday news conference.

The new charges include rape, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, armed robbery and possession of a knife during a felony.

Investigators said DNA evidence connected the three cases, but the samples did not initially identify a suspect. The cases involved a 54-year-old woman sexually assaulted in December 2014, a 35-year-old woman sexually assaulted in January 2019 and a 67-year-old woman kidnapped and injured in March 2024.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announces the charges 45-year-old Jamal Toliaferro is facing, related to three separate cold cases in Tucker, Georgia. CBS News Atlanta

The DeKalb County Cold Case Task Force used forensic investigative genetic genealogy, a process that compares DNA with profiles in genealogy databases to find possible relatives and narrow the search for a suspect.

The break came after Toliaferro was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing near Evelyn Street in Tucker in July. Toliaferro is charged with malice murder, criminal trespass and obstruction in the death of 30-year-old Kenyon Jeffries, according to the district attorney's office.

Police obtained Toliaferro's DNA during that investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation later determined that his DNA matched evidence from all three unsolved cases, the district attorney's office said.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information about Toliaferro or the alleged crimes can call the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office tip line at 404-371-2444.

Toliaferro is being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.