Despite challenges, College Park elementary schools showing improvements in student literacy

Students at College Park Elementary are turning the page on the harmful impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifth-grader Calvin Smith said reading is no longer difficult and frustrating.

"I am really starting to like reading now," he said. Smith said he's improved nearly 20 points in his reading performance this school year.

Principal Dr. Maisha Otway said many students attending the school are making significant improvements. She said those improvements are driven in part by a focus on student ownership.

"Students are tracking every week," Otway said.

Walking through the halls of the school, it's easy to see what she meant. Charts outlining weekly goals are posted throughout the building. Achievements are publicly celebrated as well, with photos and awards displayed in the hallways. Otway said her goal is to recognize accomplishments and help students and teachers stay inspired.

Smith said that the recognition inspires him to work harder.

"It is motivating me so I can become better in reading," he shared.

The progress didn't come easily, according to Otway. This year also brought new statewide testing and comprehension standards, which raised expectations for both students and teachers.

Otway explained that early assessments helped literacy coaches and teachers identify gaps and adjust instruction quickly.

"After beginning-of-year assessments, by midyear, we saw 51 percent proficiency. That's a 20 percent increase from last year," she said.

Reading coach Dru Wilson said the pandemic created multiple setbacks and revealed new challenges. One of those challenges was students returning to the classroom with very different learning gaps.

"Post-COVID, we aligned instruction to the science of reading. That was the first step," Wilson said.

Other challenges still exist, including larger class sizes. Wilson said their focus is on giving each student the support they need to succeed.

That effort reaches beyond the classroom. Inside the school lobby, spaces are set up for students and parents to read together while they wait.

Across College Park, the push to improve reading has become a community-wide effort. The mayor's office has a mini library inside City Hall for students.

Mayor Bianca Broom recently visited the elementary school to read to students and build excitement around books as well. Otway said together they are working hard to build confident readers who will carry those skills for life.